Common mistakes to avoid for better digestion

It is extremely important to consume a gut-friendly diet. But, did you know that while a healthy diet is essential, what you do after having your meals is also equally important.
As such, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an ayurveda expert, took to Instagram to list some common mistakes that affect our digestive system.
Bathing right after meals: According to Ayurveda, every activity has a specific time period, and doing it beyond that limit can harm the body. It is suggested to not take a bath for 2 hours after having a meal.
Walking right after meals: While walking for some time after a meal is beneficial, indulging in heavy physical activities and long walks is not recommended.
Having lunch after 2 pm: Ayurveda recommends having lunch in the afternoon anytime between 12 to 2 pm when the sun is at its peak.
Consuming curd at night: Many of us are habitual of adding curd to our dinner thinking that it aids digestion, however, Ayurveda suggests avoiding it at night.