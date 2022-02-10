PEXELS
Combating the mental health crisis in India
Poor mental health incapacitates communities and societies and erodes productivity of the nation besides imposing huge economic costs, writes Dr Dalbir Singh, President, Policymakers’ Forums for Mental Health & Global Coalition Against TB.
While poverty, deprivation, job insecurity and social inequities are major determinants, there are barriers like lack of access to mental health care and challenges of delivery in the primary healthcare setting.
Following are a few insights and helpful reminders by Dr Singh in regards to mental health in India. Read on to find out more.
We need to build more inclusive and resilient healthcare systems incorporating social protection, access to affordable and quality care based on human rights and with psycho-social approach.
We need to upgrade physical infrastructure and strengthen human resources by training more mental health professionals and skilled Health workers.
Promotion of awareness through campaigns, utilising celebrities and social influencers must be done.
To overcome shortcomings of domain experts, low-cost interventions like establishment of centres for stigmatisation, rehabilitation and counseling can prove to be therapeutic.