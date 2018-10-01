Store water in a clay pot; here's why
(Pexels)
Having water from a clay pot is not new to a lot of people, according to Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli.
(Pixabay)
Yet, in case you have not had water stored in a clay pot, also referred to as matki or even matka in Hindi, then you’re passing up lots of health benefits.
(Unsplash)
It also helps cure acidity and other gastric issues.
(Unsplash)
It hydrates properly, gives a cooling effect, and is gentle on the throat too.
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Drinking water from earthen pots is known to prevent sunstrokes.
(Photo: Getty Images)
One of the biggest advantages of drinking water from a clay pot is that there is no fear of any toxic chemicals in it.
(Pexels)
You might have noticed that elderly members of your family prefer drinking water from clay pots because of numerous health benefits.
(Pixabay)