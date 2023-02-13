Catch up on your exercise to ‘break up’ with stress
Exercise not only helps you to stay physically fit but also mentally fit and strong.
It can help reduce your stress levels and fatigue along with enhancing alertness, concentration, and cognitive function.
In addition, exercise has a “meditation in motion” effect, as focusing on physical activity helps you forget the stress of your day. It distracts from the stressor and eventually reduces muscle tension.
Physical activity also leads to increased production of endorphins – neurotransmitters in the brain, also known as feel-good hormones – that ward off pain and help you feel good.
So, with exercising, your body feels better, and so does your mind.
Even at the peak of activities, take a total of at least 10-15 minutes for a high-intensity interval training, or HIIT or tabata which can relax your mind and body.
