Can yoga be a good substitute for cardio exercises?

PEXELS

PEXELS

Yoga is known to impart several mental, physical and spiritual benefits. It calms the mind, alleviates stress and keeps your overall well-being in check.

PEXELS

“If you practise certain styles of yoga, such as vinyasa yoga, for a minimum of 45 minutes, 3-5 times a week, yoga can be considered cardio,” Dr Parmila Sharma, HOD – Physiotherapy, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said.

PEXELS

She added that when done correctly, “a yoga session may be more difficult and calorie-burning than an hour on the treadmill.”

PEXELS

“Cardio is an aerobic exercise that focuses on activities that increase the heart rate to strengthen the cardiac muscles,” Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief wellness officer, Kshemavana, Bangalore said.

PEXELS

However, it leaves the individual strained and exhausted. Yoga focuses on improving the cardiovascular circulation with minimal effort and higher stability,” he added.

Agreeing, Dr BN Singh, Principal Consultant Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad highlighted the role of yoga in improving blood circulation, reducing blood cholesterol levels.

experts says about drinking too much coconut water

Understanding the practice of earthing

Never share cosmetics or makeup products

Include these Yoga poses to cooling down

ALSO CHECK OUT: