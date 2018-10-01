Can yoga be a good substitute for cardio exercises?
Yoga is known to impart several mental, physical and spiritual benefits. It calms the mind,
alleviates stress and keeps your overall well-being in check.
“If you practise certain styles of yoga, such as vinyasa yoga, for a minimum of 45 minutes, 3-5times a week, yoga can be considered cardio,” Dr Parmila Sharma, HOD – Physiotherapy, ParasHospitals, Gurugram said.
She added that when done correctly, “a yoga session may be more difficult and calorie-burningthan an hour on the treadmill.”
“Cardio is an aerobic exercise that focuses on activities that increase the heart rate tostrengthen the cardiac muscles,” Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief wellness officer, Kshemavana, Bangaloresaid.
“However, it leaves the individual strained and exhausted. Yoga focuses on improving thecardiovascular circulation with minimal effort and higher stability,” he added.
Agreeing, Dr BN Singh, Principal Consultant Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabadhighlighted the role of yoga in improving blood circulation, reducing blood cholesterol levels.
