Can workouts help anxiety? Know more here
A new study has revealed that workouts don’t only boost physical health but can also help improve symptoms of mental health issues, like anxiety.
As per experts, “anxiety is largely internal” and depends on how you react to stressors.
“Often, even after the cessation or removal of stressors, some individuals may still feel overwhelmed and/or distressed. This distress is called anxiety”, said Narendra Kinger, clinical psychologist and founder, ‘Talk To Me’.
“If the worry and distress you feel in a given situation is unusual, excessive, or lasts much longer than most others, it may be anxiety,” he added.
“Physical activity, a nutritious and varied diet, and good sleep hygiene are a good starting point to control these symptoms”, said Mayurnath Reddy, consultant psychiatrist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad in an earlier interview.
“Any form of physical activity can give a sense of control, which is desperately needed as anxiety can often follow with a sense of losing control”, said health coach Pranit Shilimkar.
“In my experience, working out is a simple yet effective remedy and definitely an incredible way keep away the effects of anxiety,” he added.
