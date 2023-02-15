Can walking for an hour daily help you lose 2-3 kgs every month?
Fitness trainer Simran Valecha took to Instagram to share how even one hour of walking per day can help you stay in calorie deficit lifestyle — where the number of calories expended is more than the calories consumed.
She said, "Girls, losing 2-3kg every month is not hard, and stop listening to anyone who says you have to learn carbs or sugar to lose weight. You can eat everything and still create a calorie deficit of 200-300 calories daily."
Intrigued, we reached out to experts to understand more about calorie deficit and how walking helps.
Caloric deficit simply means eating less than your maintenance calories. This means that lower the food intake, lower the number of calories.
“However, one must make sure they are eating above the basal metabolic rate (BMR) levels. Moreover, keep the protein intake adequate to prevent muscle loss,” said Rachit Dua, co-founder, Fitpathshala.
Terming walking as the most underrated exercise, Dua said that simple walking can contribute a lot in improving general fitness levels.
