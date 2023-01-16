Can this two ingredient ‘ancient method’ help relieve cough and phlegm?

Dr Lily Choi, a licensed acupuncturist, took to Instagram to share that she swears by the “ancient method” of having radish — known to soothe the throat — with honey to ease a dry or persistent cough.

“This is an ancient method used to relieve cough and phlegm. Pungent and warming foods like radish and honey help promote the dispersing of coldness, reduce secretion, and relieve coughing,” Dr Choi captioned her post.

Here are steps to prepare the remedy for your cough and phlegm:

Slice up a small radish; you can also use daikon.

Add that into a cup with about 1.5 tsp of honey.

Soak for 1-2 hours until the radish is soft.

Eat the radish and drink the honey-radish juice.

