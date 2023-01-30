Can some gut bacteria cause diabetes?

According to a prospective study led by investigators at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, US, one type of bacteria found in the gut may contribute to the development of Type 2 diabetes while another type may protect from the disease.

The study, called Microbiome and Insulin Longitudinal Evaluation Study (MILES), was published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes. 

It found that people with higher levels of a bacterium called Coprococcus tended to have a higher insulin sensitivity, while those with higher levels of the bacterium Flavonifractor tended to have lower insulin sensitivity.

Many researchers have found that people who don’t process insulin properly have lower levels of a certain type of bacteria that produce a type of fatty acid called butyrate.

Probiotics are useful for smooth gut function among the elderly with constipation. You need them every time you have antibiotics. But their role in diabetes is not proven and definitely not applicable to Indians.

This time investigators analysed data from 352 people without known diabetes. Study participants were asked to attend three clinic visits and collect stool samples before they reached the venue. Investigators did a genetic sequencing on the stool samples to specifically look for bacteria that earlier studies have found to be associated with insulin resistance.

