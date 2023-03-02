Can polyester underwear affect fertility, cause impotence?
If biohacker Tim Gray’s analysis is to be believed, polyester fabric (or polyethylene terephthalate (PET)), which is a synthetic or man-made fiber material made by combining coal, oil, and water, can affect fertility in both men and women.
“It can cause severe reproductive problems, in both men and women. Miscarriages, infertility, sterility, and impotence have all been linked to polyester clothing,” Gray shared in an Instagram video.
Addressing how polyester underwear causes a lack of breathability and affects reproductive functioning, Gray quoted a National Institutes for Health (NIH) study from 1992 which noted that polyester can, in fact, act as a 100 per cent contraception for men.
The study, which was conducted in 14 men over 12 months, noted that fertile men can be rendered azoospermic by wearing the polyester sling.
It is a safe, reversible, acceptable, and inexpensive method of contraception in men, it read.
Calling polyester as “endocrine-disrupting”, Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD (Internal Medicine), Sharda Hospital said that the chemicals in polyester disrupt testosterone production.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay