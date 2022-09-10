PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) is one of the most common endocrine disorders affecting women. But can it be reversed or cured?
“The answer is a no. It is not possible to reverse PCOS; but the damage done can be stopped,” said Dr Uma Vaidyanathan, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh who termed the increasing number of PCOS as an “epidemic.”
Dr Tanaya, popular as dr_cuterus on Instagram, took to the social media platform to talk bust some myths about PCOS reversal.
“PCOS is a lifelong condition that you have to manage for the rest of your life. It is like having diabetes or hypertension,” she said adding that “if one symptom goes away it does not mean that the condition is gone.”
The experts also shared some effective tips for maintaining PCOS:
Exercise
Workouts or a simple brisk walk for 30 to 45 minutes can be helpful.
Cutting junk food consumption
Refined and junk foods are laden with preservatives, making it difficult for the body to digest. Being low in fibre they do not provide satiety as well. Consumption of carbs and fat-rich food should be reduced and protein intake should be increased.
Regularising meal time
Irregular eating schedules can lead to a lack of proper absorption of nutrients, which affects the digestive system. Not having a definite time to eat and eating all day long can further cause an accumulation of fats in the body which might give rise to insulin resistance.
Water intake
PCOS patients must consume adequate amount of water.