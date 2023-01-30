Can milk lead to cold, fatigue, inflammation, and type 2 diabetes?
Addressing such concerns, dietitian Anjali Mukherjee took to Instagram to share, “Growing up, we were all taught one thing, milk is great for our health, especially if we want strong bones and teeth."
With that still being true, over the years many people have developed certain intolerances and other issues linked to milk. Hence, researchers have begun to study the possible causes of this.
According to her, milk may cause certain health problems due to the presence of a protein fragment called A1-beta-casein, found in regular cow milk.
However, she was quick to point out that it is still not known whether this mutation affects everyone, or just some, or it affects everyone a little bit and gets accumulated over the years, or it accumulates only for some.
She added that selective breeding or breeding only cows that produce A2 milk can help.
To understand more, we reached out to Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, who told indianexpress.com that the evidence existing at present is “insufficient and inconclusive”.
