Can dieting cause hair loss?

Turns out, they do, something Mohita Mascarenhas, a nutritionist and YouTube influencer explained in an Instagram video. So, if you are also on a weight loss spree and have been experiencing unexplained hair fall, you are at the right place.
Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, agreed and told indianexpress.com, “Yes, your eating habits can induce hair loss."
Many people fall victim to intermittent fasting and fad diets like Keto, detox etc. These methods drastically restrict food and calorie intake. As a result, over a period of time, the body doesn’t get enough macro and micronutrients, thereby causing hair loss.