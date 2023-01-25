Can dieting cause hair loss?

On their weight loss journeys, many people skip certain foods and include many others in their diets. While these modifications may yield results when it comes to losing extra kilos, do they also have an impact on your hair? 

Turns out, they do, something Mohita Mascarenhas, a nutritionist and YouTube influencer explained in an Instagram video. So, if you are also on a weight loss spree and have been experiencing unexplained hair fall, you are at the right place.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, agreed and told indianexpress.com, “Yes, your eating habits can induce hair loss."

That is because there is a connection between diet and hair loss. If you are following a calorie restriction diet — one where you are restricting your calorie intake and hence, may not be getting enough essential nutrients like protein, fatty acids, and zinc — it can lead to deficiencies of these nutrients and cause hair loss, called telogen effluvium. 

Hence, many people complain of hair loss after initiating any type of restricted diet.

Many people fall victim to intermittent fasting and fad diets like Keto, detox etc. These methods drastically restrict food and calorie intake. As a result, over a period of time, the body doesn’t get enough macro and micronutrients, thereby causing hair loss.

