Can diabetics have beetroot?

Beetroot is often dismissed as a seasonal food but it has multifarious uses, which are unknown to many, and they can help people living with diabetes.
It has an impressive nutritional profile as it is high in valuable vitamins and minerals. It is rich in folate, a nutrient important for heart health, growth and development.
It is also a good source of manganese, which is involved in the production of insulin and helps remove sugar from your blood. Thus, it may help stabilise blood sugar levels.
Beetroot is low in carbohydrates as compared to other root vegetables, making it a considerable option for diabetics.
It is a good source of fibre which helps to increase satiety and slow down the absorption of carbohydrates preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.
This root vegetable is a good source of antioxidants, including compounds called betalains. These antioxidants may help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, which could be beneficial for individuals with diabetes.