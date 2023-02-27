Can carrot and white radish help you ‘eliminate excess fat’?
Detoxifier: Its pungent taste works for the liver and motivates it to shed any excess fact. That is why the Japanese consume it grated with a tempura (deep fried).
Balance: It is a balanced root vegetable with yin and yang properties and known to also eliminate toxins in the blood, therefore it will have a positive impact on the skin as well.
Vitamin C: Half a cup gives you 155 per cent of your daily vitamin C intake, which will impact your immunity positively.
Digestive system: Radish will impact the bulk in your digestive system to make for better stools as it is rich in fibre – so works as a powerful detoxifier and is positive in MACs (Microbiota Accessible Fibre) and high on insoluble fibre (roughage).
Weight loss: As it will have big impact on the digestive system, it will result in weight loss.
Payal Sharma, senior dietician, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital mentioned that carrots also help with weight loss.
