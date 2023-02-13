Can caffeine increase cholesterol level in the body?
Caffeine, considered to be a stimulant, is something many of us indulge in — multiple times a day — through beverages like coffee, tea, cocoa, and cola.
While caffeine does not directly increase cholesterol levels in the body, it can cause indirect effects that may contribute to an increase in cholesterol, said Dr Rohini Patil, nutritionist, CEO, Nutracy Lifestyle.
Caffeine can cause stress, which can lead to increased cortisol levels and elevated cholesterol levels.
Additionally, caffeine may also cause an increase in insulin levels, which can contribute to higher levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and lower levels of HDL (good) cholesterol.
According to Dr Samrat Shah, consultant internist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, studies have identified the risk of coffee raising a person’s serum cholesterol levels.
Therefore, it is important to limit one’s consumption to 1-2 cups a day.
