Can apple juice reduce your belly fat?

After eight weeks of the apple drink protocol, the researchers started to notice a difference in the visceral fat area. The long-term intake of the polyphenol-rich beverage was able to “significantly” decrease the levels of belly fat in participants.
However, the study reported these effects were only observed in those who started the study with more visceral fat. The team explained there was “no significant change in the visceral fat area of subjects in the apple group that started with a normal visceral fat area”.
“These trials verified that the degrees of change identified by CT scanning in total fat area and visceral fat area, which were the main examination items for the long-term intake trial, significantly decreased for the apple group compared to the placebo-controlled one,” researchers have said in the study.
Apple has good fibre content and pectin. This helps in good gut flora which in turn helps in good health and reduces chances of obesity and belly fat pileup. By delaying stomach-emptying, it slows digestion and may help you feel full for longer.
Several studies have demonstrated that apple polyphenols have a variety of physiological functions and consumption safety, including an anti-allergic property, a serum-cholesterol lowering effect, and an inhibitory effect on postprandial triglyceride elevation according to authors.