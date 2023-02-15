Can alcohol damage your DNA?

Over the years, there have been plenty of researches suggesting that drinking alcohol, albeit a little, can help keep your heart in great shape, and that wine may help delay ageing.
According to research by the American Cancer Society, alcohol contributes to more than 75,000 cases of cancer per year and nearly 19,000 cancer deaths. Further, experts suggest that not just the liver, heart, and kidneys, drinking alcohol can also damage the DNA.
According to Dr Javeri, genetic studies provide new evidence that alcohol accelerates biological ageing.
Results of a new analysis indicate that alcohol directly damages DNA, by shortening protective telomeres that are responsible for repetitive DNA sequences that cap the end of chromosomes, protecting them from damage.
"According to researchers from NIMHANS, excessive alcohol consumption can cause irreversible changes to the DNA and these changes can persist even when alcohol is no longer consumed,” Dr Javeri noted.
Acetaldehyde is a highly reactive carcinogenic compound that damages DNA by causing point mutation or DNA-DNA cross links, said Dr Manisha Arora, senior consultant, Internal Medicine at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Delhi.
