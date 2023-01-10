Can a simple blood test hold the key to detecting Alzheimer’s?

Unlike the ones seen in tertiary care hospitals, this one can not only photograph the brain but differentiate between chemicals present in it and compounds it absorbs. And it has helped Dr Pravat Mandal figure out a relation between a naturally-occurring antioxidant called glutathione and iron levels in our blood and brain.
Dr Mandal, who is an engineer by training and went on to work in the radiology, anaesthesiology and psychiatry departments of reputed American institutes, has a hypothesis. He believes that the levels of the antioxidant glutathione and iron in critical parts of the brain are predictors of Alzheimer’s.
His team has already shown the difference in levels of iron and glutathione in the hippocampus of healthy individuals and those with Alzheimer’s. In fact, his research is among those that challenge the theory of the deposition of amyloid beta protein as the cause of Alzheimer’s.
The tests to determine the cognitive functions in a patient are done even now to determine whether a person might have the disease. But several tests are also needed to eliminate other possibilities for such a cognitive decline. This new method may simplify diagnosis.