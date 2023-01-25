Caffeine-free boosters for instant energy boost 

Get more sunlight: Given our hectic lifestyle, it often becomes difficult to get up early and get sunlight first thing in the morning. However, Rashi feels that the benefits of getting enough sunlight are often underestimated.
Have protein, fat instead of carbs for breakfast: Most of us are accustomed to having a high carb breakfast but the expert suggested replacing it with protein and fat rich foods instead.
Cut down on sugar: Sugar is not only bad for health but is draining as well. "Digesting sugar takes a toll on our body and sucks the energy out of us besides depleting our body of a lot of good nutrients required for energy," she said.
Connect with people: According to Rashi, sharing a good laugh or even a quick conversation with a friend you love in the day can light up your day and give you the energy you need to get through a hard day. Put effort into building these authentic relationships.