Caffeine-free boosters for instant energy boost 

If you think caffeine is the only thing that can provide you with an instant dose of energy, you will be surprised to know what we are here to share with you today.

Rashi Chowdhary, a nutritionist, took to Instagram to share certain caffeine-free energy boosters that can charge us instantly. "My love for 2 cups of coffee a day will never die, but a lot of you who just don’t like coffee, here’s a few things that can give you instant energy," she wrote as she shared the boosters.

Get more sunlight: Given our hectic lifestyle, it often becomes difficult to get up early and get sunlight first thing in the morning. However, Rashi feels that the benefits of getting enough sunlight are often underestimated.

Have protein, fat instead of carbs for breakfast: Most of us are accustomed to having a high carb breakfast but the expert suggested replacing it with protein and fat rich foods instead. 

Cut down on sugar: Sugar is not only bad for health but is draining as well. "Digesting sugar takes a toll on our body and sucks the energy out of us besides depleting our body of a lot of good nutrients required for energy," she said.

Connect with people: According to Rashi, sharing a good laugh or even a quick conversation with a friend you love in the day can light up your day and give you the energy you need to get through a hard day. Put effort into building these authentic relationships.

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

Horoscope for January 20, 2023

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article