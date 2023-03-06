Busting myths related to epilepsy during pregnancy
Epilepsy is not contagious.
It does not equate to psychological illness.
Having epilepsy does not mean a person is ‘possessed’.
Just one seizure does not classify as having epilepsy.
Every seizure is not due to epilepsy.
The risks of uncontrolled convulsive seizures outweigh the potential harmful effects of medication on the baby.
