Brain cells are biologically more ‘aged’ in cocaine addicts: Study

Researchers have found evidence in humans that cells in Brodmann Area 9 in the brain, considered important for self-awareness and inhibitory control, appear biologically ‘older’ in people with cocaine use disorder (CUD), according to a new study.
The evidence suggested that these cells age faster in people with CUD than in those without substance use disorders, the study said.
Typically, a greater degree of DNA methylation leads to the ‘dialing down’ of nearby genes, the study said. The findings have been published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.
The biological age of cells, tissues, and organs can be greater or less than their chronological age, depending on diet, lifestyle, and exposure to disease or harmful environmental factors, the study said.
“As biological age estimation is a very recent concept in addiction research and is influenced by many factors, further studies are required to investigate this phenomenon, with larger sample sizes than were possible here,” said Witt.