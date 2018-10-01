Black fever: A medical threat in Bengal
According to World Health Organization (WHO) reports, eleven districts of Bengal have reported at least 65 cases of black fever or kala azar in the last couple of weeks.
According to WHO, Leishmania parasites are transmitted through the bites of infected female phlebotomine sandflies, which feed on blood to produce eggs.
Kala azar detected after two to eight months with more generalised symptoms including prolonged fever and weakness.
WHO suggests control methods which include insecticide spray, use of insecticide-treated nets, environmental management and personal protection.
Diagnosis is made by combining clinical signs with parasitological, or serological tests (such as rapid diagnostic tests), noted Dr Trupti Gilada, infectious disease specialist, Masina Hospital.
According to WHO, all patients diagnosed as with visceral leishmaniasis require prompt and complete treatment.
