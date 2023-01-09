Benefits of tomatoes, the natural sunscreen
Instagram page of Home beauty tips states that tomatoes contain vitamins C, A and K, and are extremely healthy for your skin.
They act as a natural sunscreen.
It helps you attain that flawless skin glow.
Tomatoes help fight cellular damage.
They prevent signs of ageing, hence it is the best anti-ageing product.
It helps reducing large skin pores.
