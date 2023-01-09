Benefits of tomatoes, the natural sunscreen

Instagram page of Home beauty tips states that tomatoes contain vitamins C, A and K, and are extremely healthy for your skin.

They act as a natural sunscreen.

It helps you attain that flawless skin glow. 

Tomatoes help fight cellular damage.

They prevent signs of ageing, hence it is the best anti-ageing product.

It helps reducing large skin pores. 

