Benefits of skipping 

The bounce gives a massage to your lymphatic system and helps your lymph nodes drain. Also, it improves the firing of your neurons and increases synaptic connections.
It maximises calorie-burn, causing you to lose weight. As it strengthens core muscles and tightens the abdominal area, it automatically reduces belly fat.
A study in 2013 even found that those who spent 10 minutes of jumping rope daily for six weeks improved their cardiovascular fitness just as much as joggers in the same time period.