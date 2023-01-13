Benefits of skipping 

Skipping workouts may not be good but skipping otherwise, as part of your workout, is very good. In fact, it may be under-rated but is the most effective drill for a full body workout.

The bounce gives a massage to your lymphatic system and helps your lymph nodes drain. Also, it improves the firing of your neurons and increases synaptic connections.

Skip only as much as your heart and your lungs permit you to. So, set your limits according to your body capacity. Your breath should be in rhythm and so should be the thump of your feet. 

A 2021 study actually found that skipping eases anxieties and elevates your mood. Skipping is very good for cardiovascular fitness and improves your lung capacity.

It maximises calorie-burn, causing you to lose weight. As it strengthens core muscles and tightens the abdominal area, it automatically reduces belly fat. 

A study in 2013 even found that those who spent 10 minutes of jumping rope daily for six weeks improved their cardiovascular fitness just as much as joggers in the same time period. 

Jumping rope is believed to burn up to 300 calories in 15 minutes. That is more than some more strenuous cardio exercises.

