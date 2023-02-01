Benefits of reetha for hair
Talking about the ingredients and their benefits, Rinky Kapoor, dermatologist, The Esthetic Clinic, said that reetha, popularly known as soap nut, is an Ayurvedic hair care ingredient.
Antifungal and antibacterial in nature, reetha acts as a gentle cleanser for hair that can be used every day. It gives shampoos its foam-like texture.
Makes hair shiny and lustrous.
Helps control greying of hair.
Stimulates better hair growth.
Gets rid of dandruff.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More