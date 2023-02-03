Benefits of pull ups
Pull ups help strengthen the back, arm and shoulder muscles.
Besides improving grip strength, they also benefit overall body strength and flexibility.
The best way to perform this movement is by hanging from a pull up bar and try pulling yourself up to the chin level, added Chetia.
During movement, try to engage the muscles in your arms and back. When performed the right way, pull-up helps in strengthening the biceps, forearms, and core muscles.
Another benefit you get from pull-ups is grip strength, which can help in day-to-day activities.
It is a very simple movement but is effective at the same time with loads of benefits.
