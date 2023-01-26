Frequently called a super food, this grain is packed with nutrients and has the added benefit of being gluten-free, unlike its counterpart wheat.
This January, MedicalNewsToday.com reported a study on the benefits of millet. It stated that a 2021 study led by Dr Seetha Anitha, “suggests that millet can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
It also helps manage blood glucose levels in people with diabetes.
The report concludes by saying, “Millet is a good source of protein, fiber, key vitamins, and minerals."
The potential health benefits of millet include protecting cardiovascular health, preventing the onset of diabetes, helping people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, and managing inflammation in the gut.
Millets are rich in fibre, and can be veritably useful for those floundering with high cholesterol or gallstones, and are overall salutary to digestion and elimination.