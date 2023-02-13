Benefits of lentils

Rich source of protein: Dals are called the poor man’s meat for a reason. They provide protein while being easy on the pocket. Dals contain 20-25% protein which is double the amount present in wheat and triple the amount in rice.
High in complex carbohydrates and fibers: Dals are rich in complex carbs that do not get used up quickly leaving you exhausted. Instead, they slowly release energy into the body. Dals, being rich in fiber, help improve satiety and keep one full for longer.
Rich in micronutrients: Pulses are a great source of micronutrients like iron, zinc, magnesium, calcium, potassium, and especially, B vitamins.
Good source of antioxidants: Dals are anticarcinogens due to the presence of flavonoids and polyphenols.
Good for diabetics: Pulses or dals have a low glycemic index. Along with this, the fiber present in them slows down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream.
Good for heart: Since dals are rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, the soluble fiber binds to the cholesterol present in the gut and hence, removes it from the body. Many dals such as masoor dal are high in potassium which regulates blood pressure.
