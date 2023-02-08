Benefits of leg workouts
Leg workouts are known to be more strenuous than upper-body workouts and one can take several days to recover from the same.
It causes more work on your body as compared to traditional upper-body exercises, making many people shy away from being consistent.
Furthermore, it also improves your balance, stability and strength, she mentioned. Wondering what this simple yet effective exercise is? It’s the walking lunges!
It is a simple exercise that can work on your complete leg muscles.
It also manages to mobilise your hips, and works on your ankle flexibility and strength too.
Any movement that’s done in reverse increases the neurons in your brain. So, lunge walking in reverse does just that.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More