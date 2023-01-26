Benefits of laughter on mental health
Laughing helps boost your energy and keep you active.
Laughing also helps increase your resilience.
Stressed? Share laughter as it is a perfect stress-burster.
It also leads to increased production of endorphins – chemicals produced naturally by the nervous system to cope with pain or stress.
It also produces serotonin, which is believed to regulate anxiety, happiness, and mood.
“Remember to take time to feel joy and find humour each day,” the expert concluded.
