Benefits of hung-curd buttermilk
According to Rajani Barnwal, Nutritionist, probiotics are healthy bacteria that will help our body to function very naturally, healthy & keep our digestive system fit.
Drinking regularly will help increase good gut bacterias which would help our health tremendously.
Hung curd contains low-carbs which is good source of probiotic, beneficial for good digestion, immunity, bone strength and weightloss.
Plant protein boosts metabolism, reduces appetite and changes several weight-regulating hormones. Helps to lose weight and belly fat.
Drinking a glass of buttermilk can prevent dehydration and heat stroke, this happens because it contains electrolyte such as Potassium, Calcium, traces of Phosphorus and water.
It also helps to deal with acidity problems.
Horoscope 2023- Find out what’s in store for you
Nail gel manicure lamps and what to know about it
Health tips for enjoying the festive season
Is having rusk healthy?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More