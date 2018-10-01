Benefits of drinking moon-charged water, according to Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli
It is believed that during a full moon, its energies are passed on to the water kept outside.
“It is one of the most holistic ways to keep your body in the pink of health,” Dr Kohli said.
It can help get your menstrual cycle back on track. “Ayurveda says that the 28-day cycle of the moon and your menstrual cycle are interrelated.”
Moon charged water can help revitalise and cleanse your energy.
Further, it is said to enhance the glow of the skin, especially “if used as a part of your daily beauty routine“.
For those suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), it is suggested to drink moon charged water on an empty stomach.
Though moon charged water is completely natural and should not have any side effects on your health, consult a doctor if undergoing treatment or medication.
