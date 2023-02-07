Benefits of dried ginger

Fresh ginger increases vata while dried ginger balances vata.

“Hence, chewing fresh ginger or drinking fresh ginger tea for gas, or bloating is not a great idea. Take dry ginger water instead,” the expert suggested.

Great for constipation: In spite of being absorbent (grahi), dry ginger is a mild laxative and great for constipation.

“If you find it difficult to pass bowels in the morning, drink a glass of dry ginger water,” said Dr Rekha Radhamony, Ayurveda doctor.

Non drying: Dried ginger has the property of ‘snigdha’ or is non drying. Hence it is good for long-term use.

Reduces mucous: Dried ginger is kapha decreasing while fresh ginger increases kapha.

