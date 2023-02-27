Benefits of black grapes

Black grapes are not only healthy but are also gaining popularity as a skincare ingredient.
Known for their velvety appearance and sweet flavour, they are loaded with a number of vitamins and minerals.
According to Namita Pandharipande, cosmetologist, R&D personal care, Netsurf Communications said, black grapes have antioxidant properties, including proanthocyanidins and resveratrol, which give protection against UV radiation, while its vitamin C levels ensure the renewal of skin cells.
Additionally, they also aid in the removal of age spots and wrinkles, and can even strengthen the skin’s elasticity and enhance blood circulation, resulting in healthy, radiant skin.
"Other benefits include fighting conditions such as eczema and skin cancer due to the anthocyanins present in the fruit," Pandharipande told indianexpress.com.
However, one should exercise caution when using black grape extract due to the health risks associated with them.
