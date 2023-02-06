Benefits of amla this winter
According to Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, Ayurveda doctor, amla has 5 taste (amla is panch-rasatmak). Except salty- it has all other tastes.
It helps to balance thyroid & prevents hair fall (delays premature greying too).
It also helps with acidity, bloating or any other gastric issues.
It improves digestion & also helps reduce high sugar & cholesterol. So it's good for the heart.
It contains Vitamin C. It improves immunity.
Helps lose & maintain weight.
