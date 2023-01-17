Benefits of Dhanurasana
It is an asana in which one lies flat on the floor on the stomach, the ankles are clutched by both hands and then the whole body is drawn like a bow, hence its name.
It is useful in overcoming lethargy and sluggishness of the mind and body.
It directly affects the solar plexus at the navel, which is a large sympathetic nervous centre, so it is important for healthy functioning of organs of the body.
It is particularly good for relieving tension because various endocrinal glands are massaged and toned, notably the thyroid and the adrenals.
It removes tiredness, for cortisone is secreted to give the required lift, or if you are overactive the secretion of cortisone is reduced, so that the body attains balance.
But it is most important to bear in mind that asanas should be learnt from a proficient yoga guru and should be performed with full mental awareness and correct breathing pattern.
