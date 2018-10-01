Ayurvedic tips to manage pre-diabetes
Pre-diabetes is a condition in which the blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered diabetes.
Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared that “you are pre-diabetic if your HbA1C (average blood sugar levels) falls in the range of 5.6 to 6.5.”
Read on to know more about Ayurvedic suggestions that can help you manage pre-diabetes, according to Dr Bhavsar.
Natural sugar obtained from fruits, jaggery, honey, etc can be consumed in moderation, however, white sugar should be stopped completely.
An ayurvedic formulation to manage blood sugar levels, you can prepare it by mixing an equal quantity of amla powder and turmeric.
Have early dinners or stop eating three hours before bedtime as it facilitates “optimum liver detoxification”.
7-8 hours of sound sleep is the best way to improve your immunity, reduce chronic inflammation, manage physical and mental stress