Ayurvedic tips for diabetic patients

Diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease characterised by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which leads over time to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves according to Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli.

As such, take a look at these Ayurvedic suggestions by Dr Kohli for diabetic patients and lead a healthier life.

Avoid drinking honey mixed with warm water.

Avoid overeating and follow a daily routine for physical fitness.

Do not switch sugars with jaggery or honey.

One should avoid sleeping during the day.

Make a mixture and then paste of poppy seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, agar and sandalwood and apply all over your body. Scrub off with warm water post 30 minutes.

