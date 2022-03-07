Ayurvedic tips for diabetic patients
Source: Pexels
Diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease characterised by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which leads over time to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves according to Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli.
Source: Representative image/Pexels
As such, take a look at these Ayurvedic suggestions by Dr Kohli for diabetic patients and lead a healthier life.
Source: Representative image/Pexels
Avoid drinking honey mixed with warm water.
Source: Representative image/Pexels
Avoid overeating and follow a daily routine for physical fitness.
Source: Representative image/Pexels
Do not switch sugars with jaggery or honey.
Source: Representative image/Pexels
One should avoid sleeping during the day.
Source: Representative image/Pexels
Make a mixture and then paste of poppy seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, agar and sandalwood and apply all over your body. Scrub off with warm water post 30 minutes.
Source: Representative image/Pexels