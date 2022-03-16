https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Ayurvedic tips for better sleep | The Indian Express

(Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Ayurvedic tips for better sleep

Sleep is an extremely important component of our day to day life, without which the body will be unable to function properly.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar said,”Sleep plays the most important role in healing and  detoxification of our mind and body.”

As such, if you want to improve the quality of your sleep, take a look at a few suggestions by Dr Bhavsar. Read on.

Drink warm milk or tea at bedtime.

Try waking up early in the morning as it will sync your body’s natural rhythms.

Turmeric, nutmeg milk or chamomile tea is soothing to the gut as well as to the mind.

Practice alternate nasal breathing. It can help you to calm down.