Ayurvedic rituals for sound sleep

According to Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, ayurveda doctor, the quality of sleep is directly proportional to the quality of your life, your health and happiness. Sleep plays the most important role in healing & detoxification of our mind & body.
One should wake up early in the morning to set a routine.
Drink warm milk/tea before bed time.
Practice alternate nasal breathing.
Avoid using your phone in bed.
Massage your feet before you sleep.
