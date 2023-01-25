Ayurvedic remedies for cough, cold and sore throat
Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an Ayurveda expert, shared some remedies that will prove extremely beneficial:
Avoid cold water for showering and drinking.
Drink warm water to promote digestive function.
Honey helps soothe your throat.
Drink ginger, turmeric, lemon tea.
Add some ajwain, eucalyptus oil or turmeric in boiled water for steam inhalation.
