Ayurvedic qualities of fennel seeds

According to Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, ayurveda doctor, in ayurveda, it holds a special role in digestion. Because of its cooling & sweet properties, it specifically strengthens and warms agni (the digestive fire) without provoking pitta.
It is a humble Indian spice for your heart & your gut. Usually spices are hot in nature & aren’t soothing to stomach. But fennel is an exception.
As further support for women, fennel has a specific effect on rasa dhatu, promoting the flow of breast milk in nursing mothers.
Its sattvic qualities are said to refresh the mind and promote mental alertness, and it’s also considered to be rejuvenating for the eyes.
In the respiratory system, fennel even reduces aggravated kapha that congests the lungs.
It’s difficult not to be impressed with all of the healthful benefits fennel can provide!
