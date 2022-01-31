Ayurvedic expert shares remedies for whiter teeth
Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share a few simple remedies that will help ensure dental hygiene.
Bonus: They will help you achieve whiter teeth too.
“If you’re already tired using baking soda, lemon, salt, orange peels, banana peel and what not for white teeth, then you have come to the right place,” she captioned the post.
Swishing oil in the mouth is called oil pulling. The practice helps in the removal of microbes from the gums and teeth.
Use neem and babul twigs for brushing your teeth, they are anti-microbial in nature.
Tongue scraping is best for cleaning the oral cavity and removing all toxins that cause bacterial growth which leads to plaque formation, she elucidated.
Herbal mouth rinse–Most dentists suggest using a mouth rinse to clean your mouth.
