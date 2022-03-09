(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Ayurvedic diet suggestions for diabetes patients
Figuring out the best foods to eat when you have diabetes doesn’t have to be tough.
“To keep things simple, your main goal should be managing your blood sugar levels”, said Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli.
As such, check out her suggestions for a healthy diet for diabetes patients.
Consume more whole grains such as brown rice, whole wheat, millets, pulses such as kidney beans etc.
Roasted barley, barley sattu and gooseberries are beneficial for people afflicted with diabetes.
Moong dal soup or bitter vegetables such as bitter gourd are beneficial as well.
Sattu, old rice grains, red rice paddy etc must be consumed.