Ayurvedic benefits of these flowers
Moringa
It is hot in nature and balances kapha & vata.
Moringa leaves are rich in Iron, B Vitamins, folate, calcium, Vitamin A and zinc which play massive role in hair growth and nourishment.
Hibiscus
Hibiscus is cooling in nature & balances kapha & pitta.
It is considered as Keshya in Ayurveda which means it improves the quality of hair.
It is rich in vitamin C, flavonoids, amino acids, mucilage fiber, moisture content & antioxidants.
Curry leaves
Curry leaves are cooling & light in nature.
They help in reducing hair fall, prevents grey hair & improves hair growth. It helps in improving insulin sensitivity & even balances hormones.
