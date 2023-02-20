Ayurveda says bathing and digestion are connected
The fire element in the body is responsible for food digestion, so, when you eat, the fire element gets activated and results in increased blood circulation for effective digestion.
According to ayurveda, blood circulation should be very efficient near the gut line to make the process of digestion effective.
And when we bathe, our skin pores tend to close up resulting in good circulation near the gut.
Hence, you know why ayurveda suggests bathing before you eat.
As then, the body's agni or digestive fire would be in wonder mood, you will eat and digest better.
According to Dr Nitika Kohli, ayurveda doctor, "Resulting in bad digestion - Bloating and Gaseous issues."
