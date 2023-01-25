Ayurveda recommends to avoid these food combinations

Adding turmeric to chai or having turmeric-rich food items with tea can prove harmful to the body. Turmeric contains curcumin, while tea has tannin and the combination of both together may cause gastric problems such as acidity or constipation.
Many people love banana shakes, but as per Ayurveda, banana and milk together is a bad combination and can affect your digestion as well as aggravate respiratory disorders like sinus, cold and cough.
Fruits are absorbed very quickly, passing through the stomach and then absorbed in the intestines. When these fruits are combined with grains, meats or dried products, they can stay in the digestive tract too long and begin to ferment. This can cause damage to the walls of your intestine amongst other problems.
Fish and milk should not be consumed together because two proteins should be very carefully combined in the food. Each kind of protein takes its own time to digest. Milk and fish are both proteins, and combining both can lead to the formation of Aama, or undigested food particles in the body.