Avoid these 3 C's if you are constipated, according to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar
Cumin - Cumin in Ayurveda is called Jeeraka
It increases pitta (improves digestion), is laghu but also rooksha and grahi, so it is wonderful for appetite, diarrhoea, IBS but not for constipation.
Curd - Curd is ruchya (improves taste), ushna (hot in nature) and vatajit (balances vata).
It is also guru (heavy to digest) and grahi (absorbent in nature, just like cumin), which makes it incompatible with constipation.
Caffeine- Caffeine can stimulate the muscles in our digestive system and cause easy bowel movements.
But caffeine (especially excessive caffeine) also causes dehydration, which can have the opposite effect and lead to constipation.
Never begin your day with tea or coffee, whether you're constipated or not. Instead, begin your day with warm water or a tsp of cow ghee.
