Avoid these 5 cooking mistakes to ensure utmost nutrition

You may be putting in every effort to make sure your food is clean and healthy, but even the slightest mistakes or oversights in cooking can result in a loss of nutrients in the food.
Garlic has several health benefits including helping with the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Garlic is also a rich source of antioxidants. You may not obtain all these benefits if you add garlic directly to the flame.
Vegetables are great sources of essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. It is important to have at least one serving of vegetables for every meal. Deep frying vegetables increases fat, and also most of the heat-sensitive vitamins and minerals may be lost.
Surveys have shown that the consumption of salt by Indians is higher than the recommended levels by World Health Organization (WHO). WHO recommends a salt intake of less than 5 grams (approximately 2g sodium) per person per day.